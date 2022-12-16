Dedicated crew chief bids farewell to retired tanker

A KC-135 aircraft, tail number 58-0058, sits on the ramp at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, before being decommissioned to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 16, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jasmine Czajka)

