507th Maintenance Group commander, Col. Terry Rosenbalm, presents Tech. Sgt. Travis Krause, KC-135 dedicated crew chief, with a framed tail replica of his retired jet, tail number 58-0058. The tanker was retired Dec. 16, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 12:48
|Photo ID:
|7563010
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-AO039-1007
|Resolution:
|4913x3519
|Size:
|943.22 KB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dedicated crew chief bids farewell to retired tanker [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
