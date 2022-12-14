Staff Sgt. Salina Cruz, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific vocalist, performs during the U.S- Japan Friendship Concert at Fussa Citizen’s Hall located in Fussa Japan, Dec. 14, 2022. Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, attended the performance to show support to the military performers and engage with the local Japanese community. Bilateral events like these provide an opportunity for U.S. forces to strengthen partnerships and friendships with the Japanese community and serve as a way for both nations to learn from each other’s cultures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 01:06 Photo ID: 7562275 VIRIN: 221214-F-ZV099-0012 Resolution: 5878x3943 Size: 6.46 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert: Connecting communities through music [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.