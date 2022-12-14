Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert: Connecting communities through music [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert: Connecting communities through music

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew L. Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, exchanges business cards with Masato Yagi, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific, after the U.S-Japan Friendship Concert at the Fussa Citizen’s Hall located in Fussa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2022. The concert is a chance for U.S and Japanese communities to experience each other’s music, culture, and strengthen the enduring partnership shared between both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora)

