U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert: Connecting communities through music

U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew L. Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, exchanges business cards with Masato Yagi, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific, after the U.S-Japan Friendship Concert at the Fussa Citizen’s Hall located in Fussa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2022. The concert is a chance for U.S and Japanese communities to experience each other’s music, culture, and strengthen the enduring partnership shared between both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora)

