Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert: Connecting communities through music [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert: Connecting communities through music

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific perform during the U.S-Japan Friendship Concert at the Fussa Citizen’s Hall located in Fussa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2022. Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, attended the performance to show support to the military performers and engage with the
    local Japanese community. Bilateral events like these provide an opportunity for U.S. forces to strengthen partnerships and friendships with the Japanese community and serve as a way for both nations to learn from each other’s cultures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 01:06
    Photo ID: 7562270
    VIRIN: 221214-F-ZV099-1543
    Resolution: 7239x4432
    Size: 14.55 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert: Connecting communities through music [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert: Connecting communities through music
    U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert: Connecting communities through music
    U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert: Connecting communities through music
    U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert: Connecting communities through music
    U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert: Connecting communities through music

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert: Connecting communities through music

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Holidays
    USAF
    Music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT