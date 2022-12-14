U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert: Connecting communities through music

FUSSA, Japan -- Leaders of the 374th Airlift Wing attended the U.S- Japan Friendship Concert hosted by the Fussa-Yokota Goodwill Exchange Club, at the Fussa Citizen’s Hall located in Fussa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2022.



Col. Andrew L. Roddan, 374th AW commander, and Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, were able to engage with the Japanese community and enjoy live jazz music performed by the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific alongside them during the event.



“My family and I sincerely thank the Fussa-Yokota Goodwill Exchange Club, the people of this community, and all of our talented musicians,” Roddan said. “We are humbled to be invited to such an impactful gathering. Cultural exchanges like this allow us to share our values through artistic connection, and this practice of creating unity is critical to the lasting strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.”



In addition to strengthening the partnership shared between both communities, the musical event also proved to be entertaining for members of the audience, with applause resulting with an encore from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific.



Roddan said. “As one of our closest counterparts, Fussa City has been an invaluable ally to Yokota Air Base, and I can’t thank you all enough for your continued friendship and support.”

