Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) commanding general, poses for a photo in front of military service seals at the San Antonio International Airport (SAIA) along with Mr. Joseph D. Bray, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA), Texas (South), Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Laragione, MEDCoE command sergeant major, and Mr. Eric Warner, Senior Government and Military Affairs Specialist, SAIA.
|12.17.2022
|12.17.2022 14:36
|7561704
|221217-A-WK488-030
|2800x1867
|1.38 MB
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|1
|0
This work, MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off [Image 6 of 6], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off
