    MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off [Image 4 of 6]

    MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Col. Marc Welde, 32d Medical Brigade commander, takes a selfie while in front of U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Command Team Maj. Gen. Michael Talley and Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Laragione, along with Mr. Joseph D. Bray, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA), Texas (South), senior MEDCoE leaders, and Soldiers departing for holiday block leave at the San Antonio International Airport on December 17, 2022.

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

