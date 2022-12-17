Col. Marc Welde, 32d Medical Brigade commander, takes a selfie while in front of U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Command Team Maj. Gen. Michael Talley and Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Laragione, along with Mr. Joseph D. Bray, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA), Texas (South), senior MEDCoE leaders, and Soldiers departing for holiday block leave at the San Antonio International Airport on December 17, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.17.2022 14:36 Photo ID: 7561701 VIRIN: 221217-A-WK488-018 Resolution: 2800x1867 Size: 1.15 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off [Image 6 of 6], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.