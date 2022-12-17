At the San Antonio International Airport Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Laragione, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) command sergeant major, talks to a group of Soldiers as they prepare to depart for holiday block leave while Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, MEDCoE commanding general, looks on. Talley and Laragione were among the many senior leaders who engaged with hundreds of traveling Soldiers, airport personnel, and volunteers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.17.2022 14:36 Photo ID: 7561700 VIRIN: 221217-A-WK488-017 Resolution: 2800x1867 Size: 1.74 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off [Image 6 of 6], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.