Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off [Image 3 of 6]

    MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    At the San Antonio International Airport Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Laragione, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) command sergeant major, talks to a group of Soldiers as they prepare to depart for holiday block leave while Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, MEDCoE commanding general, looks on. Talley and Laragione were among the many senior leaders who engaged with hundreds of traveling Soldiers, airport personnel, and volunteers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 14:36
    Photo ID: 7561700
    VIRIN: 221217-A-WK488-017
    Resolution: 2800x1867
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off [Image 6 of 6], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off
    MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off
    MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off
    MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off
    MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off
    MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT