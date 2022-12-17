Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off [Image 2 of 6]

    MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) commanding general, shakes hands with a Soldier at the San Antonio International Airport for holiday block leave on December 17, 2022. During the largest travel day in the holiday season for MEDCoE, Talley, along with other senior leaders, took time to engage with hundreds of traveling Soldiers, airport personnel, and volunteers.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 14:36
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

