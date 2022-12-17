MEDCoE leaders encourage safety, rest during holiday block leave kick-off

At the United Services Organizations location at the San Antonio International Airport Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) commanding general, shares a moment with Soldiers while they await theer flight during holiday block leave. During the largest travel day in the holiday season for MEDCoE, Talley, along with other senior leaders, took time to engage with hundreds of traveling Soldiers, airport personnel, and volunteers.

