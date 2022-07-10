Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell

A U.S. Marine assigned to the 17th Training Wing rings the ceremonial bell during the final call at a memorial service, in the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 7, 2022. The ringing of the bell in this pattern symbolizes a fallen firefighter’s duties are over and the still living will take on the duty of protecting those left behind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

