A U.S. Marine assigned to the 17th Training Wing rings the ceremonial bell during the final call at a memorial service, in the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 7, 2022. The ringing of the bell in this pattern symbolizes a fallen firefighter’s duties are over and the still living will take on the duty of protecting those left behind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2022 14:27
|Photo ID:
|7456033
|VIRIN:
|221007-F-DX569-1157
|Resolution:
|3880x3104
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT