Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell [Image 2 of 5]

    Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 17th Training Wing, family and friends gathered in a memorial service held for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell, at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 7. The memorial service was held for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell, Fire Training Instructor at the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy, who was killed Oct. 2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 14:27
    Photo ID: 7456034
    VIRIN: 221007-F-DX569-1156
    Resolution: 7018x4912
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell
    Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell
    Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell
    Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell
    Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial service
    fallen firefighter
    Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy
    Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT