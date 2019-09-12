An instructor photo of U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell from 2019, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. A memorial service was held Oct. 7, 2022, for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell, Fire Training Instructor at the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy, who was killed Oct. 2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell
