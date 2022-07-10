Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, Col. Christopher Corbett, 17th TRW vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th TRW command chief, pay their respects at a memorial service, in the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 7, 2022. The memorial service was held for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell, Fire Training Instructor at the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy, who was killed Oct. 2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

