Goodfellow holds memorial for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell

A memorial is displayed at U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell’s memorial service, in the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 7, 2022. The memorial service was held for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell, Fire Training Instructor at the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy, who was killed Oct. 2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

