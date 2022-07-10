U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Christopher Tyson, the battery commander of Fire Support Battery, 10th Marine Regiment, addresses the Marines and guests during the Fire Support Battery activation ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2022. This activation will give fire support Marines the opportunity to gain additional capabilities that will increase their ability to produce lethal and non-lethal effects across the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberlyn Patterson)
