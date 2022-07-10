U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Stephen Lutz Jr., the regimental sergeant major of 10th Marine Regiment, prepares to present the furled guidon to the regimental commander during the Fire Support Battery activation ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2022. This activation will give fire support Marines the opportunity to gain additional capabilities that will increase their ability to produce lethal and non-lethal effects across the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberlyn Patterson)

