Fire Support Battery Activation

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberlyn Patterson 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Andrew Kelley, the regimental commander of 10th Marine Regiment, present the guidon to Maj. Christopher Tyson, the battery commander of Fire Support Battery, 10th Marines, during the battery activation ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2022. This activation will give fire support Marines the opportunity to gain additional capabilities that will increase their ability to produce lethal and non-lethal effects across the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberlyn Patterson)

    10th Marine Regiment
    artillery
    2d Marine Division
    Fire Support Battery
    Col. Andrew Kelley

