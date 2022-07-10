Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Flight Operations [Image 6 of 9]

    Nimitz Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221007-N-AT895-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, approaches the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently underway in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Laird)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 09:15
    Photo ID: 7455670
    VIRIN: 221007-N-AT895-1004
    Resolution: 4972x3315
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Performs Cavity Inspection On An Aircraft
    Sailors Perform Cavity Inspection On An Aircraft
    Sailor Performs Phase Maintainence On An Aircraft
    Sailor Performs Phase Maintainence On An Aircraft
    Nimitz Flight Operations
    Nimitz Flight Operations
    Nimitz Flight Operations
    U.S. Navy Sailor perform matainanence
    U.S. Navy Sailor perform matainanence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    CSG11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT