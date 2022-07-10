Nimitz Flight Operations

221007-N-AT895-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, approaches the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently underway in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Laird)

Photo ID: 7455670 VIRIN: 221007-N-AT895-1004