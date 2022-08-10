221007-N-YS933-1032 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Kushal Gurung, from Pokhara, Nepal, performs maintenance on the rotor of a helicopter in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Lorenzo Fekieta-Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2022 Date Posted: 10.08.2022 09:15 Photo ID: 7455675 VIRIN: 221007-N-YS933-1032 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.82 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailor perform matainanence [Image 9 of 9], by SN Lorenzo FekietaMartinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.