Nimitz Flight Operations

221007-N-AT895-1007 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors perform a refuel and crew swap for an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently underway in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Laird)

