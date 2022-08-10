U.S. Navy Sailor perform matainanence

221007-N-YS933-1036 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Darnel Calderon, from West Haven, Conn., and Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Kushal Gurung, from Pokhara, Nepal, performs maintenance on the rotor of a helicopter in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Lorenzo Fekieta-Martinez)
