Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Sailor perform matainanence [Image 9 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Sailor perform matainanence

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Lorenzo FekietaMartinez 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221007-N-YS933-1036 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Darnel Calderon, from West Haven, Conn., and Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Kushal Gurung, from Pokhara, Nepal, performs maintenance on the rotor of a helicopter in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Lorenzo Fekieta-Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 09:16
    Photo ID: 7455680
    VIRIN: 221007-N-YS933-1036
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor perform matainanence [Image 9 of 9], by SN Lorenzo FekietaMartinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Performs Cavity Inspection On An Aircraft
    Sailors Perform Cavity Inspection On An Aircraft
    Sailor Performs Phase Maintainence On An Aircraft
    Sailor Performs Phase Maintainence On An Aircraft
    Nimitz Flight Operations
    Nimitz Flight Operations
    Nimitz Flight Operations
    U.S. Navy Sailor perform matainanence
    U.S. Navy Sailor perform matainanence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Aviation Structural Mechanic
    Hangerbay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT