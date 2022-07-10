Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial

167th Airlift Wing Base Honor Guard members, Master Sgt. Geoffrey Blankenship and Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Casteel, proceed with an American flag to the front of the 167th Operations Group building to perform a flag folding for the Decoy 81 memorial ceremony at the wing, Oct. 7, 2022. The ceremony marks the 30th anniversary of the C-130 crash that killed all six crew members on board. Decoy 81 was the call sign of the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle

