Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial [Image 3 of 5]

    Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    167th Airlift Wing Base Honor Guard members, Master Sgt. Geoffrey Blankenship and Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Casteel, proceed with an American flag to the front of the 167th Operations Group building to perform a flag folding for the Decoy 81 memorial ceremony at the wing, Oct. 7, 2022. The ceremony marks the 30th anniversary of the C-130 crash that killed all six crew members on board. Decoy 81 was the call sign of the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 13:26
    Photo ID: 7454839
    VIRIN: 221007-Z-PU513-1014
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial
    Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial
    Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial
    Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial
    Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167th AW
    Decoy 81

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT