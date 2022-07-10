Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial

Staff Sgt. George Buckley, a crew chief for the 167th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, speaks during the Decoy 81 memorial ceremony held at the 167th Airlift Wing, Oct. 7, 2022. Decoy 81 was the call sign for a C-130 aircraft that crashed 30 years ago. Buckley’s grandfather, Master Sgt. George Griffith, was among the six crew who lost their lives in that accident. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

Date Taken: 10.07.2022
Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US