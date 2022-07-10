U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sterling Hall, Master Sgt. Breanne Spessard and Tech. Sgt. Sarah Hall, all assigned to the 167th Operations Group, place a wreath beside the Decoy 81 memorial plaque in front of the 167th Operations Group building during a memorial ceremony, Oct. 7, 2022, at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia. The ceremony honored the six crew members who died in a C-130 aircraft crash 30 years ago. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 13:26
|Photo ID:
|7454841
|VIRIN:
|221007-Z-PU513-1023
|Resolution:
|5053x3369
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
