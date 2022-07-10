Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sterling Hall, Master Sgt. Breanne Spessard and Tech. Sgt. Sarah Hall, all assigned to the 167th Operations Group, place a wreath beside the Decoy 81 memorial plaque in front of the 167th Operations Group building during a memorial ceremony, Oct. 7, 2022, at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia. The ceremony honored the six crew members who died in a C-130 aircraft crash 30 years ago. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

Date Taken: 10.07.2022
Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US