Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial

Retired Chief Master Sgt. Roland Shambaugh speaks during the Decoy 81 memorial ceremony held at the 167th Airlift Wing, Oct. 7, 2022. Decoy 81 was the call sign for a C-130 aircraft that crashed 30 years ago, killing all six crew on board. Shambaugh was a loadmaster at the 167th in 1992 when Decoy 81 crashed near Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

Date Taken: 10.07.2022
Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US