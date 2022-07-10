Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Sigler, speaks during a ceremony to honor the crew of Decoy 81, who lost their lives in an aircraft crash 30 years ago. The ceremony was held in front of the 167th Operations Group building at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg West Virginia, Oct. 7, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

