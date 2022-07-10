Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial [Image 1 of 5]

    Decoy 81 crew remembered on 30th anniversary memorial

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Sigler, speaks during a ceremony to honor the crew of Decoy 81, who lost their lives in an aircraft crash 30 years ago. The ceremony was held in front of the 167th Operations Group building at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg West Virginia, Oct. 7, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

