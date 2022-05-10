U.S. Army Col. Michael Kloepper, commander of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher D. Clapin and Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade pose for a photograph after conducting an airborne operation from a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy on Oct. 5, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

