U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operation after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Oct. 5, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

