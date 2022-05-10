U.S. Army Col. Michael Kloepper, commander of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher D. Clapin move toward an objective after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft during airborne operation at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Oct. 5, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

