U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin M. Ward, the commander of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, moves toward an objective after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft during airborne operation at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Oct. 5, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

