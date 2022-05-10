Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operation [Image 8 of 15]

    Airborne Operation

    AVIANO, ITALY

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operation after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Oct. 5, 2022.  The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 02:12
    Photo ID: 7452365
    VIRIN: 221005-A-DO858-0130
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Operation [Image 15 of 15], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

