U.S. Air Force recruiting prospects explore a military aircraft used for training during their immersion base tour at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022. The prospects learned how the realistic training equipment enhances training for the future force of DoD firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 15:36 Photo ID: 7451283 VIRIN: 220928-F-DX569-1013 Resolution: 3780x3024 Size: 4.72 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.