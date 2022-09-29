17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christian Arvelo, 312th Training Squadron instructor, headcounts the Air Force recruiting prospects as they experience a smoke simulation during their immersion base tour at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022. The 17th Training Wing opened its base for a tour to support a local recruiting mission and give the prospects an authentic Air Force experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

