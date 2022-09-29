Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers [Image 4 of 5]

    17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christian Arvelo, 312th Training Squadron instructor, headcounts the Air Force recruiting prospects as they experience a smoke simulation during their immersion base tour at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022. The 17th Training Wing opened its base for a tour to support a local recruiting mission and give the prospects an authentic Air Force experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 15:36
    Photo ID: 7451282
    VIRIN: 220928-F-DX569-1012
    Resolution: 3780x3024
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers
    17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers
    17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers
    17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers
    17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community outreach
    partnerships
    Air Force
    17th Training Wing
    AETC
    Air Force Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT