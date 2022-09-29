17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers

U.S. Air Force recruiting prospects investigate the Norma Brown simulator during their immersion base tour at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022. This was Goodfellow’s first base tour for Air Force recruiting prospects in recent history and helped bridge a knowledge-gap between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

