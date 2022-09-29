Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Military Working Dog handlers assigned to the 17th Security Forces Squadron invite U.S. Air Force recruiting prospects into the Fritz Military Working Dog Kennel, during their immersion base tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022. The handlers explained their jobs and demonstrated the MWD lethality to the prospects in a community outreach base tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    This work, 17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    community outreach
    partnerships
    Air Force
    17th Training Wing
    AETC
    Air Force Recruiting

