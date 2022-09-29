17th TRW opens doors to base and future careers

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Herrick, 312th Training Squadron instructor, demonstrates the victim removal technique to the Air Force recruiting prospects during their immersion base tour at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022. After Herrick demonstrated, some of the prospects attempted to drag the 185-pound dummy. The base tour provided hands-on experience for the prospects and allowed them to ask questions and learn about jobs in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

