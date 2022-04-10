Chung-Hoon Training Exercise

221004-N-ZQ263-1044 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kevin Schaeffer, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), identifies a surface contact during a training exercise with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. Chung-Hoon is operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

