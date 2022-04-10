221004-N-ZQ263-1044 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kevin Schaeffer, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), identifies a surface contact during a training exercise with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. Chung-Hoon is operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)
|10.04.2022
|10.05.2022 12:53
|7450911
|221004-N-ZQ263-1044
|7360x4912
|933.69 KB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|0
|0
This work, Chung-Hoon Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
