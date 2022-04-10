221004-N-ZQ263-1020 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Sonar) 2nd Class Tyler Murphy, from Mathias, W. Va., conducts tests of the over -the -side torpedo tubes aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon is operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 12:53
|Photo ID:
|7450909
|VIRIN:
|221004-N-ZQ263-1020
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|917.5 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Torpedo Tube Testing [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
