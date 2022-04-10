U.S. Navy Sailor Mans The Helm

221004-N-ZQ263-1024 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Recruit Stephen Thigpen, from Augusta, Ga., mans the helm aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon is operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi