Torpedo Tube Testing

221004-N-ZQ263-1017 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Herik Milliron, from Pittsburgh, communicates with the underwater fire control system operator while conducting tests of the over- the- side torpedo tubes aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon is operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

