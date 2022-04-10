Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Torpedo Tube Testing [Image 1 of 5]

    Torpedo Tube Testing

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    221004-N-ZQ263-1017 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Herik Milliron, from Pittsburgh, communicates with the underwater fire control system operator while conducting tests of the over- the- side torpedo tubes aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon is operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

    This work, Torpedo Tube Testing [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

