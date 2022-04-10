Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chung-Hoon Training Exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    Chung-Hoon Training Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    221004-N-ZQ263-1068 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Peter Schnunk, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), trains junior officers during an exercise with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. Chung-Hoon is operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 12:53
    Photo ID: 7450908
    VIRIN: 221004-N-ZQ263-1068
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chung-Hoon Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

