Chung-Hoon Training Exercise

221004-N-ZQ263-1068 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Peter Schnunk, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), trains junior officers during an exercise with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. Chung-Hoon is operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

Date Taken: 10.04.2022