KFOR conducts large-scale multinational crisis exercise

CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Kosovo Force Austrian service members act as the opposing force during exercise Golden Sabre, a complex crisis response training event, at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Sept. 27, 2022. The Golden Sabre exercise focused on integrating different assets and capabilities of KFOR, testing the ability of the various contingents contributed by NATO allies and partners to maintain a safe and secure environment in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

