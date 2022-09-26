Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR conducts large-scale multinational crisis exercise

    KFOR conducts large-scale multinational crisis exercise

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Kosovo Force Austrian service members act as the opposing force during exercise Golden Sabre, a complex crisis response training event, at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Sept. 27, 2022. The Golden Sabre exercise focused on integrating different assets and capabilities of KFOR, testing the ability of the various contingents contributed by NATO allies and partners to maintain a safe and secure environment in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 05:44
    Location: CAMP NOVO SELO
    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF
    GoldenSabre

