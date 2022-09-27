Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR conducts large-scale multinational crisis exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    KFOR conducts large-scale multinational crisis exercise

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon 

    1st Battalion, 149th Infantry

    CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Italian Carabinieri, service members from the Kosovo Force Multinational Specialized Unit, advance towards a roadblock during exercise Golden Sabre, a complex crisis response training event, at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Sept. 27, 2022. The exercise focused on the integration of different assets and capabilities of KFOR, testing the ability of the various contingents contributed by NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon, 1-149 Inf. Bn.)

