CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Italian Carabinieri, service members from the Kosovo Force Multinational Specialized Unit, advance towards a roadblock during exercise Golden Sabre, a complex crisis response training event, at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Sept. 27, 2022. The exercise focused on the integration of different assets and capabilities of KFOR, testing the ability of the various contingents contributed by NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon, 1-149 Inf. Bn.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 05:43 Photo ID: 7450338 VIRIN: 220927-Z-KT702-1115 Resolution: 3820x2547 Size: 4.06 MB Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR conducts large-scale multinational crisis exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.