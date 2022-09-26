KFOR conducts large-scale multinational crisis exercise

CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – A service member with the Kosovo Force Tactical Reserve Battalion sits in a Hungarian armed troop carrier during the KFOR Golden Sabre training event at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Sept. 27, 2022. The exercise focused on responding to crowd and riot control scenarios and the integration of multinational assets and capabilities of KFOR. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

