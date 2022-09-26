CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Service members from the Kosovo Force Turkish contingent advance on an element of opposing forces, portrayed by Austrian troops, during exercise Golden Sabre, a complex crisis response training event, at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Sept. 27, 2022. The exercise was a large-scale complex crisis response exercise that focused on the integration of multinational assets and capabilities of KFOR during crowd and riot control scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 05:44
|Photo ID:
|7450335
|VIRIN:
|220926-Z-AI686-1123
|Resolution:
|6351x4169
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
KFOR conducts large-scale multinational crisis exercise
