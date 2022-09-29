U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen McCrory, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, prepares to marshal simulated patients on litters while wearing an aircrew chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear ensemble as part of a training requirement before a flight during Exercise Golden Bee at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2022. Exercise Golden Bee is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 01:36 Photo ID: 7450109 VIRIN: 220929-F-DU706-1105 Resolution: 5475x3643 Size: 4.24 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.