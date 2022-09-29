U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen McCrory, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, reviews medical aircrew and patient transportation documents while wearing an aircrew chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear ensemble as part of a training requirement before a flight during Exercise Golden Bee at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2022. Exercise Golden Bee is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 01:35 Photo ID: 7450103 VIRIN: 220929-F-DU706-1059 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.85 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.