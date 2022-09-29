21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR

U.S. Air Force Capt. Richard Margerison, 21st Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, descends for landing during Exercise Golden Bee at Kaneohe Marine Corps Air Station, Oahu, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2022. Exercise Golden Bee is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

Date Taken: 09.29.2022
Location: HI, US